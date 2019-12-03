30 income tax notices in 30 days for DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday afternoon, Congress leader DK Shivakumar hurriedly left his election campaign in Hubbali and headed to Bengaluru, thanks to an Income Tax department notice. The former minister, who was released from Tihar jail on conditional bail, is said to have rushed back for an inquiry at the I-T headquarters in Bengaluru, after the department refused to grant him another date to appear. Interestingly, the department is said to have issued some 30 notices to Shivakumar, his family, all in the last month.

“Including the notices issued to his wife, daughter Aishwarya, his brother DK Suresh and his mother, more than half a dozen relatives have received continuous notices from the I-T department,” said a source close to DKS. Shivakumar is fighting cases of disproportionate assets and money laundering registered with the Enforcement Directorate and the I-T department.