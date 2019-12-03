Call for reforms in education

BENGALURU: While the focus of education today has been textual knowledge, an impetus must be given to practical understanding, said retired IAS officer Bharatlal Meena.He was speaking at the International Innovation and Creativity ‘conference organised by the Global Education Forum in the city. He said that the reforms in higher education and primary education would be discussed as a whole.
