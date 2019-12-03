Schoolchildren in Koppal forced out of bus over ‘blurred’ passes

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Harsh treatment of children is not allowed in schools. But their way to school could sometimes become hard. Less than two weeks after a PU student was pushed out of a moving KSRTC bus in Bengaluru for travelling in the vehicle where student passes were not allowed, a couple of children on their way to school were allegedly forced to alight from a NEKRTC midway in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district. The reason: The conductor found their bus passes “blurred”.Fellow passengers’ objection to the conductor’s action went in vain and the children aged 6-8 years had to walk 1-1/2 km back home.

Vishwanath (8) was one of the students. His father Sharanappa Talavar who came to know about the incident which alleged ly took place on November 29 uploaded his son’s version on social media, besides complaining to the NEKRTC authorities. The students go to their school everyday from Vajrabndi to Hirearalihalli village making use of their student bus passes.

Nilofar Rampuri, district president of the Women and Child Welfare Department’s Children Welfare Committee, said the bus conductor’s behaviour was a violation of child rights. He said the conductor could have informed either the parents of children or their school about their blurred bus passes. A notice has been issued to the conductor telling him to appear before the committee on December 5, he added. School headmaster Shekharagouda Ramatnal took strong exception to conductor’s action.Meanwhile, NEKRTC’s Koppal divisional controller Mehamood Ahmedsab Mulla told TNIE on Monday that a report has been sought from Yelburga bus depot manager.