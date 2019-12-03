Home States Karnataka

Sextapes and rebels: Big 3 raise the stakes

With 2 days to bypolls, HDK on a smear campaign with sleaze tape; top leaders of all parties descend on North Karnataka

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda meets supporters outside party candidate Ashok Pujari’s house in Gokak | Ashishkrishna HP

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The top leadership of the JDS and Congress is going full throttle at the fag-end of the campaign in all constituencies of North Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday, aiming to target disqualified MLAs. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to drag some disqualified MLAs into incidents related to the much-hyped honeytrap audio and videotapes by releasing fresh audios and videos, which purportedly involve noted political leaders, before the December 5 bypolls, according to sources. 

The Congress camp, headed by Karnataka party in-charge KC Venugopal, is also on a whirlwind tour, highlighting the way disqualified MLAs deserted their constituencies during the recent floods. To bolster their campaign, a phalanx of top leaders from all political parties thronged the North Karnataka constituencies of Gokak, Athani and Kagwad. Former PM Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM Jagadish Shettar, Venugopal, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Deputy CM Laxman Savadi and others campaigned hard for their candidates.

Kumaraswamy seems to be upping the heat on the disqualified MLAs. A 5 minute, 14 second audiotape of a conversation, purportedly between a noted political leader and a woman, in which the man repeatedly requests her to send her nude photos, went viral on social media sites soon after former Kumaraswamy stated in Belagavi that the voice in the audio resembled that of the Gokak “Sahukar” (Ramesh Jarkiholi).

Kumaraswamy told reporters at Belagavi airport on Monday, “If the voice in the audio is checked, it seems to resemble the voice of Sahukar. But its authenticity needs to be checked. Yediyurappa should hand over the audiotape for investigation to the CBI to bring out the truth.’’

The audiotape, which was posted on the wall of the Facebook account ‘Kumaraswamy For CM’, had drawn 2.9K likes, 466K views and 3.4K shares until Monday evening.At a time when the election campaign touched a crescendo in Gokak, the release of the audio is likely to affect the BJP’s prospects.

Venugopal fervently appealed to the people of Gokak to defeat Jarkiholi as he had left them to deal with the floods, while he was horse-trading in Mumbai. “Despite being aware of how people were losing their properties and crops in the calamity, Jarkiholi remained busy with rebel activities in Mumbai. When the flood crippled lives in North Karnataka, BJP National President Amit Shah was busy organising horse-trading of MLAs in Mumbai. CM Yediyurappa himself revealed how Shah organised horse-trading of MLAs,’’ said Venugopal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JDS Congress honeytrap Sextape HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp