Anti-Jarkiholi sentiment in Gokak may put Pujari on top

By Express News Service

HUKKERI: While several political analysts foresee a stiff triangular contest between the Congress, BJP and JDS in Gokak assembly constituency, it has come to light via a BJP survey that JDS candidate Ashok Pujari will win the bypolls. A comprehensive survey of BJP leaders found a strong anti-Jarkiholi wave across the constituency, as people from all sections are against voting them to victory this time, said highly-placed BJP sources.

As per the survey, the people of Gokak are desperate to defeat the Jarkiholis, who have established their stranglehold in the constituency using muscle and money power. Also, the people are keen to see a non-Jarkiholi in Gokak. The prevailing political trend in Gokak will ultimately help Pujari.

The reports mention how the Jarkiholis created a hostile atmosphere in Gokak by keeping the people in a state of fear, sources said, adding that the report had already been submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Even as the BJP expected to bag most of the 80,000 Lingayat votes here, a major chunk will be vote for Pujari.