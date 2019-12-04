Home States Karnataka

VHP leader: No issue with forum seeking Ayodhya verdict review

On Monday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filed a review petition challenging the verdict that allowed construction of a temple for Lord Ram on the disputed 2.77 acre of land.

Published: 04th December 2019 05:53 AM

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has no qualms about the Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filing a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya temple dispute.
VHP Dakshina Prantha’s (southern Karnataka) top functionary simply termed the development as “constitutional”. At a press meet on Tuesday, Prof M B Puranik, working president, VHP Dakshina Prantha, said, “The Muslim body has all the rights to file a review petition and they did so as the rule of law guarantees their right.”

He said VHP will abide by the constitution and Muslim bodies were free to file review petitions. Muslims have the right enshrined under the law to do the same and VHP has no problems even if the Apex Court, after hearing the review petition, stays the process of formation of trust, he added.

On Monday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filed a review petition challenging the verdict that allowed construction of a temple for Lord Ram on the disputed 2.77 acre of land. The petition has also sought to put a stay on the formation of a temple trust by the Union government.  While this is the first review petition, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board is also expected to file another petition before December 9.

