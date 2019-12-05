Karnataka bypolls: Why Deve Gowda who hopes to be kingmaker is key to coalition

bansy kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress and JDS have a common, if parallel, ambition: To rise from the ashes. While both parties are expecting to deliver a healthy performance, much will depend if one man winks -- JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda. In most of the constituencies going to poll, the traditional Congress-JDS vote-share is over 65 per cent, and if there is a ground-level coordination between the votebanks of the two, the BJP may have reasons to worry. In other words, if Gowda Sr drops a hint of togetherness, the voting pattern could be different.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge has been saying they (Congress-JDS) can pull off a handsome win. That is, if the JDS and Congress manage to transfer their votes effectively, the otherwise easy battle could prove tough for the BJP.So for the coalition to succeed, much will depend on Gowda, who holds the remote control to the JDS voting pattern in these constituencies.

JDS has a substantial number of supporters in KR Pet and Yeshwanthpur, where the party stands a strong chance against its opponents. In Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram, Hunsur, Hoskote, Chikkaballapur and Shivajinagar, if there is an understanding between the Congress and JDS, the two can do very well in case of vote transfer.

In Gokak, Athani, Kagwad, Ranebennur, Yellapur and Hirekerur, if there is a proper vote transfer from JDS to Congress, there could be a chance for the former allies to realign. The Congress stands at 66 and JDS at 34, and together they have 100 seats, as against BJP’s 105. If the parties together win 11 seats, their number goes up to 111, while BJP will be left with 109.

Asked if he would be CM as certain leaders were suggesting, in tye event of a good show, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told TNIE, “Let us as a party focus on winning seats first, who is CM is not important. Everything will depend on the central leadership.”

Asked how many seats they expect to win, he said the BJP will not get the requisite numbers to stay in power. Other Congress and JDS leaders, too, exuded the same confidence. With Siddaramaiah staying lukewarm to the coalition idea, much will depend on two men -- Gowda and Kharge --if the numbers stack up in the favour of the former allies.