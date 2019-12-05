Home States Karnataka

Temple administration ‘castes’ out police personnel in Karnataka

Constable sent out of sanctum; Muzrai dept seeks report from authorities, official to visit premises on Thursday 

Published: 05th December 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 09:18 AM

caste caste violence casteism dalit

For representational purposes

By Shreyas Hs
Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a case of caste discrimination, the temple authorities of Kadandale Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district allegedly sent police constables who did not belong to ‘upper castes’ out of shrine’s sanctum to make way for a feast arranged for the upper-caste Brahmins. The Muzrai department has sought a report from the temple authorities and an official of the department will be visiting the temple on Thursday.

However, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner PS Harsha said that no such incident happened. “It never happened and some sections of local media have reported on the basis of their imagination,” he said. 

Contradicting this, a senior police officer said that the police constables of Moodbidri station were deployed for security purposes at the temple on Monday on the occassion of Subrahmanya Shashti. Police constables were reportedly asked to leave the inner veranda of the temple during lunch to make way for Brahmins to eat. The temple is located in Moodbidri and is functioning under the Muzrai (Endowment) Department.

A source said that the temple authorities also directed them to ‘replace’ a Dalit woman constable who was on duty at the inner veranda. Following this, a non-Dalit woman constable was reportedly deployed. However, a senior police official said that he was unaware of this incident. A police constable who was on duty at the temple during this incident, said, “After the temple deity was carried into the sanctum sanctorum, the Brahmin priests and temple authorities asked us to leave the venue during lunch hour.”

Speaking to TNIE, Muzrai Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru sub division Vekatesh talking said, “The department learnt about the incident and we have sought a report.” Mangaluru Taluk endowment inspector said that he would visit the temple on Thursday to gather more information on the alleged caste discrimination.

TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Caste discrimination
