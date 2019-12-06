Home States Karnataka

KC Ramamurthy elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

K C Ramamurthy was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

KC Ramamurthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KC Ramamurthy was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The former IPS officer, whose six-year term was to end in June 2022, resigned from the Congress and the RS, and tendered his resignation to the chairman of the Upper House, Venkaiah Naidu.

Though there was talk that the Congress, flush with the success of Maharashtra, would oppose Ramamurthy’s nomination in collaboration with the JDS, no such thing happened.

Sources said though the Congress intended to oppose the move, the BJP’s numbers may have deterred them. Bypoll assessments not favouring either of the opposition parties could have made them give up. What is interesting is that both parties have not suggested a candidate, either separately or together.
Ramamurthy told TNIE, “I am extremely happy, and will do my best for Karnataka.’’ He added that traffic is his area of interest, and that as former head of city traffic, who held the Additional Commissioner of Traffic post, he wants to make efforts to improve Bengaluru’s traffic conditions. “I have many proposals and solutions for city traffic and want to put that to use by engaging state and central authorities.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KC Ramamurthy Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp