KC Ramamurthy elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KC Ramamurthy was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The former IPS officer, whose six-year term was to end in June 2022, resigned from the Congress and the RS, and tendered his resignation to the chairman of the Upper House, Venkaiah Naidu.

Though there was talk that the Congress, flush with the success of Maharashtra, would oppose Ramamurthy’s nomination in collaboration with the JDS, no such thing happened.

Sources said though the Congress intended to oppose the move, the BJP’s numbers may have deterred them. Bypoll assessments not favouring either of the opposition parties could have made them give up. What is interesting is that both parties have not suggested a candidate, either separately or together.

Ramamurthy told TNIE, “I am extremely happy, and will do my best for Karnataka.’’ He added that traffic is his area of interest, and that as former head of city traffic, who held the Additional Commissioner of Traffic post, he wants to make efforts to improve Bengaluru’s traffic conditions. “I have many proposals and solutions for city traffic and want to put that to use by engaging state and central authorities.”