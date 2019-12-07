Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar warns Karnataka CM of action over allotment of medical college in Kanakapura

He alleged the BJP government on coming to power decided to cancel it and transfer the same to Chikballapura.

Published: 07th December 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (File Photo | K Ravi, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Saturday threatened Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with "serious action" if his government indulged in "vendetta politics," as he demanded the restoration of allotment of medical college for Kanakapura.

In a letter to Chief Minister Shivakumar, who represents Kanakapura constituency, pointed out that the medical college was approved by the previous coalition government for which land was allotted and preparations were on to perform 'Bhoomi Puje' (groundbreaking).

He alleged the BJP government on coming to power decided to cancel it and transfer the same to Chikballapura.

"I request you to immediately order the restoration of the allotment of Medical College at Kanakapura and give a date for performing Bhoomi Puja. I may also bring to your notice that if your government's sole intention is to play vendetta politics, I will be constrained to resort to serious action in my own way to get justice to the people of Kanakapura for which, I hope, you will not give scope," Shivakumar said.

He noted that he was shocked to learn that the single-member cabinet of Yediyurappa soon after coming to power took a decision to cancel the medical college overnight and transfer/re-allot the same to Chikballapura.

"I was totally dismayed that such a decision was taken by a person like you who made a promise in public that you would never resort to vendetta politics."

"I would like to reiterate that I have no objection whatsoever for allotment of Medical College to Chikballapura but, my objection is to the cancellation of the Medical College allotted to Kanakapura that too when the establishment of it was at an advanced stage," he added.

Terming it as his "dream project," Shivakumar had earlier vowed to "lay down his life" for a medical college in Kanakapura.

Pointing to Yediyurappa's statement soon after coming to power that he would never resort to vengeful politics and never allow politics to play any role in the administration in the development, Shivakumar said, the subsequent developments in the administration have clearly manifested that in reality it is totally different.

However, he also claimed that Yediyurappa had recently stated about sanctioning a Medical College to Kanakapura and was enclosing a copy of the newspaper report in this connection with the letter.

Yediyurappa had recently said his government's plan was to have one medical college in each district and the decision to sanction medical colleges to taluk centres (like Kanakapura) will be taken only after such colleges come up in all districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp