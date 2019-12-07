Karnataka bypolls: All candidates tried to woo Gokak’s Kumbhar community with flood of promises

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

GOKAK: Voters of Konnur and surrounding villages of Gokak constituency are in a fix as every candidate contesting in the by-elections of Gokak taluk approached them with the assurance to provide compensation for all the losses they bore during the recent floods in Gokak. They have faced a loss of more than Rs 2.5 crore, as more than 3.5 lakh eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha that they made, were washed away in the floods.



The recent floods have washed away a huge stock of eco-friendly Ganpati idols, affecting the annual earnings of about 300 families belonging to the Kumbhar community. Their loss is estimated in crores at Konnur. It is reportedly the biggest unit making Ganpati idols in Karnataka established by the members of Kumbhar community. The community supplies idols on a large scale to four states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.



This was the first time that the Kumbhar community of Konnur bore losses due to floods. The loss is so huge that it will take them more than four years to recover. The Kad Siddeshwar Ittangi Mattu Kumbharike Samagra Utpadaka Sahakari Sangh (KSIMKSUSS) is the society formed by Kumbhar community which is facing heavy loss due to floods at Konnur.



Speaking to TNIE, Shankar Kumbhar, Chairman of KSIMKSUSS informed that more than 300 families belonging to Kumbhar community are dependent on KSIMKSUSS and all of them are facing issues due to the floods. “We are at a stage where it will take years to cope with the losses, for which the community has to struggle a lot,” he said.



Shankar said that every candidate contesting in the constituency has approached the community assuring compensation for the losses. However, they are still not sure about whom to trust, he said. “We had asked all the employees to vote whoever they want to. Let’s hope, whoever gets elected, metes out justice to us.”



The village has about 17,000 villagers, of which 90 percent are from the Kumbhar community. The losses due to floods have depressed them and their only hope is their new elected MLA through the by-elections.