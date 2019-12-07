Home States Karnataka

KPCC may see fresh appointments after Karnataka bypoll results

KPCC was dissolved on June 19 earlier this year after the party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five months after it was dissolved of all members except its President and Working President, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee may finally see fresh appointments.

The process of appointing new office-bearers, that had taken a backseat after the Congress-JDS coalition government collapsed, will now restart after the results of bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies are announced. For the past five months now, the State Congress unit has been functioning with just two appointees.

“Depending on how the election results pan out on Monday, we will restart the process of appointing office-bearers. Cadres who have worked for the party relentlessly throughout the polls, will be given their due,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, KPCC. The Grand Old Party pulled through the bypolls with just two office-bearers and no other committee.

Denying that the lack of office-bearers had crippled the Congress’ coordination in the poll season, Rao said top leaders of the party took initiative. “There have been no complaints that there are only two office-bearers. In fact, all our leaders came together to campaign for the party and there was no lack of coordination,” he said.

KPCC was dissolved on June 19 earlier this year after the party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. While the initial plan was to rejig the committee with fresh faces, by rewarding those who worked for the party; the internal turmoil, simmering dissent, and rebellion against the coalition government, delayed the process of appointing office-bearers. After the results, the party hopes to step into the New
Year with new appointees to the Committee.

