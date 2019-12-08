Indian cows inhale and exhale oxygen: Subrahmanya Mutt seer

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Sri Vidyaprasanna Swami of the Subrahmanya Mutt in Dakshina Kannada has claimed that world science has acknowledged that Indian cow breeds inhale as well as exhale oxygen. The seer was addressing the Bruhat Gaumandala programme organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday.



The seer, during his ashirvachana (sermon) said, “Cow in India is considered sacred from time immemorial as the almighty resides in this domesticated animal.” He claimed, “This is the only animal that has the ability to resolve vastu dosha (magnitude of projected defects in eight known directions).”



Hukumchand Sawlaji, central vice-president, Gau Rakshak division of the VHP, urged the Union Government to amend the existing cow protection laws to award death penalty to those who slaughter them.

“Cow is a sacred animal to Hindus and anyone who slaughters the animal should be hanged to death. The Central Government should award death penalty by amending the law,” he said.



The event, which began on Saturday, will end on Sunday and aims at promoting Indian cattle breeds and also Hindu tradition.