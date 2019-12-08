Home States Karnataka

Meet the bovine seer of Ramanagara

People address it as Basaveshwara swami and believe that the animal has sacred power to solve the pain and miseries.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

The ox– Basaveshwara swami sitting on the stage in Mangaluru | EXPRESS

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: This Indian bovine is a celebrated seer of Ramanagara district. Anointed as swamiji by a temple trust, this ox which is addressed as Sri Basaveshwara swami, is now much sought after for troubleshoots.

This indigenous Hallikar breed ox, which arrived to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cow protection awareness campaign event here, had many visitors on Saturday.

Even during the inauguration of the event, Basaveshwara seer sat along with other religious delegates including Sri Vidyaprasanna seer of Subrahmanya mutt. The host arranged a separate rectangular divan-styled bed on which the bovine sat.

The animal, which is also revered as deity of Sri Basaveshwara Shrine was anointed as the seer of the temple in 2017.

The shrine is located at Kavanaapura in Ramanagara district. People address it as Basaveshwara swami and believe that the animal has sacred power to solve the pain and miseries.

Hailed as a troubleshooter, the animal has its own method of solving problems and accepting personal invitations, says Umesh, a trustee of the shrine.

He further explained, “Our Basaveshwara seer has a unique way of accepting invitation. The people coming here should sleep in front of the seer to invite him to their houses. If our swamiji crosses over a person that simply means, he has accepted the invitation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramanagara Basaveshwara
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp