Meet the bovine seer of Ramanagara

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: This Indian bovine is a celebrated seer of Ramanagara district. Anointed as swamiji by a temple trust, this ox which is addressed as Sri Basaveshwara swami, is now much sought after for troubleshoots.



This indigenous Hallikar breed ox, which arrived to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cow protection awareness campaign event here, had many visitors on Saturday.



Even during the inauguration of the event, Basaveshwara seer sat along with other religious delegates including Sri Vidyaprasanna seer of Subrahmanya mutt. The host arranged a separate rectangular divan-styled bed on which the bovine sat.



The animal, which is also revered as deity of Sri Basaveshwara Shrine was anointed as the seer of the temple in 2017.



The shrine is located at Kavanaapura in Ramanagara district. People address it as Basaveshwara swami and believe that the animal has sacred power to solve the pain and miseries.



Hailed as a troubleshooter, the animal has its own method of solving problems and accepting personal invitations, says Umesh, a trustee of the shrine.



He further explained, “Our Basaveshwara seer has a unique way of accepting invitation. The people coming here should sleep in front of the seer to invite him to their houses. If our swamiji crosses over a person that simply means, he has accepted the invitation.”