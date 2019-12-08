Home States Karnataka

No fragrance at Mysuru Mallige poet Narasimhaswamy house in Kikkeri

Narasimhaswamy’s ancestral house, which stands tall even today, was first purchased by a local person who in turn gave it on lease to another local villager for a paltry sum.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:06 AM

Kannada poet K S Narasimhaswamy’s house in Kikkeri in Mandya | Shriram bn

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

KIKKERI (KR PET, MANDYA): This was the house where the ‘jasmine’ poet was born (1915) and spent his early years.

The house of celebrated Kannada poet KS Narasimhaswamy, about 115 years old,  has been leased out to a family for a mere few thousands at Kikkeri in Krishnaraja Pet, Mandya district. Writers and fans of the poet are bringing pressure on the state government to reclaim this house and convert it into a memorial.  
Known as ‘Premakavi’, Narasimhaswamy wrote mostly about love at a time when most Kannada poets sang paens to nature.

His first poetry collection, Mysuru Mallige, was published in 1942, and gone into 40 editions since then. His poems have become as popular as the famous Mysuru jasmine flowers.
Noted singer Y K Muddukrishna, also former Director, Kannada and Culture department, told The New Sunday Express that there was a demand to convert the poet’s house into a memorial and that it was not difficult for the state government to reclaim this house from the person who owned it now.

“The idea is to make a memorial preserving the poet’s belongings, including his pens, published books, awards, clothes and other items. We also proposed to grow jasmine plants in the house’s backyard where there is some space. This is just as a mark of respect for his work ‘’Mysura Mallige’’ (Jasmine of Mysuru).

The fragrance (his work) should reach worldwide,’’ he said. Kalegowda, an advocate and a local, said, “In 2013, the then Chief Minister Siddaramiah had visited this place, and last year a memorandum was submitted to HD Kumaraswamy. Both the chief ministers had assured that the poet’s house would be converted into a memorial, but nothing happened.”

KS Narasimhaswamy Trust was formed during Siddaramiah’s time. When M Krishnappa was district in-charge minister under Kumarswamy’s chief ministership, a sum of Rs 3 crore was sanctioned to develop a lake at Kikkeri where they planned to grow all varieties of jasmine. “But the house where the poet was born and brought up should be taken care of,’’ the villagers demand.

Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi has assured that the state government will take the necessary measures to convert the poet’s house into a memorial. Narasimhaswamy has won many national and state awards for his poetry and for his lyrics in films. His poems were simple and anyone could relate to them.

In 1996, when Muddukrishna was Director of Kannada and Culture Department, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s house in Kuppalli was occupied by outsiders. It was thanks to Muddukrishna’s efforts that the outsiders vacated the house, which was then converted into a memorial. It now houses Kuvempu’s belongings. This apart, there is Kavishaila which is a megalithic rock monument that resembles Stonehenge in England.

MEMORIALS
Kuvempu’s house at Kuppalli in Shivamogga
Pu.Thi.Na’s house at Melukote in Mandya
Bendre’s Saadhanakeri house in Dharwad
Masti Venkatesh Iyengar’s ancestral house in Kolar converted into library
Shivarama Karanth’s house in Kota demolished to widen road

