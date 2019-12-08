North Karnataka ROFLing over ‘Howdu Huliya’ memes, TikTok videos 

HUBBALLI: Memes, DJ ditties, T-shirt slogans... North Karnataka is in splits over ‘Howdu Huliya’ and its many avatars.
The alliterative words, uttered by a villager from Athani in Belagavi district where former chief minister Siddaramaiah was addressing the crowd, are the new political punchline. Siddaramaiah, referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had said that she had laid down her life for the nation. To this, villager Peerappa had responded with a loud “Howdu huliya!” literally meaning “Yes boss”. And there’s no stopping anyone after that.
Memes are rolling off the assembly lines. Be it Mahatma Gandhi, American President Donald Trump or self-styled godman Nithyananda, meme makers have everyone saying ‘Howdu Huliya’. Though in Trump’s case, it could well be ‘Howdy Huliya’.
Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s famous scene from the movie ‘Bhakta Pralhad’ has now been dubbed with ‘Howdu Huliya’ — little Pralhad (portrayed by Puneeth Rajkumar) keeps answering his father about the presence of God with ‘Howdu Huliya’!
Already, parodies, DJ mixes and remixes in the voices of Siddaramaiah and Peerappa are going viral. Videos are also being aired on videos apps, including Tiktok. Social media users are being asked to vote for the best line of the year -- ‘Howdu Huliya’ or ‘Nikhil Yellidiyappa’, which went viral during the Lok Sabha elections in early 2019.
Sandalwood too is not far behind. Already, a movie title named ‘Howdu Huliya’ has been registered. One parody is dedicated to Kannada actor Devaraj, who had made a movie named Huliya.
“We are sure that most of these songs with the Huliya title will be played during New Year’s Eve parties. While Nikhil Yellidiyappa was parodied mostly in South Karnataka, people of North Karnataka have started using Huliya regularly,” said Shivayogi Hiremath, a businessman from Gadag.
Political analysts point out that memes and parodies pertaining to opposition parties trend faster than others. “The thick presence of political party activists on social media platforms troll opposition party members. They also ensure that memes that show their leaders in poor light are either not shared or are reported,” said one analyst.
After Huliya went viral, the Tagaru (ram) had to respond. At a function on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “The Huliya line has gone viral. Everywhere, I am hearing ‘Howdu Huliya’. It’s better you do the election campaign.” And now, Siddaramaiah’s video has gone viral.
HUBBALLI: Memes, DJ ditties, T-shirt slogans... North Karnataka is in splits over ‘Howdu Huliya’ and its many avatars.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls
Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops
Fresh protests in Manipur against Citizenship Bill
UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India
Sri Lanka's Tamil party to discuss 13th amendment with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals