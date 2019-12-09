Arrogance of Congress leaders led to party's defeat in bypolls: Janardhan Poojary

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Veteran Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary on Monday said the arrogance of some Congress leaders led to the party's humiliating defeat in the bypolls. Twelve of the 15 seats were won by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters after distributing fruits to the inmates of various old age homes to mark the birthday celebrations of AICC president Sonia Gandhi, he said, “I had advised some party leaders to shed their arrogance in order to stop the BJP's juggernaut. But they didn't understand. Now at least after the BJP won more seats in the bypolls, they must have understood it,” he said.

Further, he said if the Congress is to win the next elections, then its leaders should overcome their arrogance and respect public opinion.

“The bypoll results are as per my expectations. If the Congress leaders do not mend their ways, then the BJP's winning streak will continue. The party should respect people's opinions,” he said.

He hailed Sonia Gandhi's decision not to celebrate her birthday in view of the violence against women in the country and also for appealing to her followers not to celebrate it.