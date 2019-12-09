Karnataka by-poll: BSY's government safe, BJP set to win 12 seats

By Express News Service

All they needed was six seats to gain simple majority but the BS Yediyurappa led BJP government is setting itself in cement thanks to the bypoll results. BJP, that has already won two seats, is poised to win 10 more seats taking its total to 12 out of 15. The JDS has been decimated with neither a win nor a formidable lead in any of the constituencies. The Congress, that was hoping to clinch at least seven seats has to console itself with its huge lead in two seats. 11 disqualified MLAs of the Congress and JDS who contested these bypolls on a BJP ticket are now poised to be indicted as ministers in the BS Yediyurappa led BJP government.

"11 out of the 12 newly elected MLAs will be inducted as ministers. I had made a promise and I will keep it. No such promise was made to the Ranebennur candidate," said an elated BS Yediyurappa as trends turned favourable to his party. He can now breath a sigh of relief. Clinching KR Pete from the JDS perhaps will remain BJP's tallest achievement on Monday making inroads into Mandya- a seat that has always eluded the saffron party.

Congress is maintaining a lead in Hunsur and Shivajinagar. Sharath Bachchegowda, son of BJP MP B N Bachchegowda who rebelled against the party to contest from Hoskote is the only independent to be leading cross all 15 seats. Leaders of the Congress party have started conceding defeat even as counting is underway in 13 seats.