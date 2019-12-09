Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao resign from Karnataka Congress leadership after poor show in bypolls

The development comes amid the ruling BJP bagging 10 seats and was leading in two others out of 15 constituencies last week's bypolls, helping the BS Yediyurappa government hold on to power.

Published: 09th December 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao (L) and former CM Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao (L) and former CM Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

After a poor show in the Karnataka bypolls, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah on Monday resigned as the party's legislative leader in the state.

The Congress, which held 12 of the 15 seats where by-elections were held on December five, won only two, in a huge setback to the opposition party.

In a letter to Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Siddaramaiah expressed his sincere regrets for not being able to give "satisfactory results" in the byelections.

"I deem it necessary to step down as Leader of the CLP by taking moral responsibility", he wrote.

"As a CLP leader, there is a need to uphold democratic principles. In the interest of the party, I have tendered my resignation as the CLP leader", Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao too followed the suit and resigned from his post.

"I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of party's Karnataka state unit president," he said.

"Today I have decided to resign from this post. I have sent my resignation to our party (Interim) president Sonia Gandhi," Rao told reporters at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office.

Rao said he arrived at a conclusion soon after the exit poll results on December 5 showed a landslide victory for the BJP in the byelections.

"I too owe a lot of moral and political responsibility. I had discussed with our Delhi based leaders about the poor prospects of our party in the byelection and that if something goes awry, I will have to take a decision accordingly," Rao said.

The Congress, which won 12 of those 15 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, won only in two segments -- Hunasuru and Shivajinagar, while its former ally the JD(S) trailed in all the 12 seats it had contested.

JD(S) had won in three- K R Pete, Mahalakshmi Layout and Hunsur- out of these 15 constituencies in the 2018 assembly polls.

Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, who was earlier expelled from BJP for anti-party activities after he contested the bypoll as a rebel, was heading for a win in Hoskote.

The 10 BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), and Arun Kumar Guttur (Ranebennur).

BJP candidates who are leading are S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpura) and Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram).

Congress candidates who won are Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar) and H P Manjunath (Hunasureu).

The BJP needed to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in a majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs.

There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The by-election was seen as much a litmus test for Siddaramaiah as it was for Yediyurappa.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah congress BJP Karnataka bypolls BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp