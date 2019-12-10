Home States Karnataka

Bandipur tiger protection team to be trained in Kaziranga

Kaziranga is UNESCO declared World Heritage Site and is considered as the best location in India, not just to sight the one-horned rhinos but also for any forester to be trained.

Published: 10th December 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

A team of 18 forest officials from Bandipur Tiger Reserve, special tiger protection force, at Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Monday | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, forest officials of Bandipur Tiger Reserve are getting trained to sharpen their skills at Kaziranga National Park.

Kaziranga is UNESCO declared World Heritage Site and is considered as the best location in India, not just to sight the one-horned rhinos but also for any forester to be trained.

Making the most of it, a team of 18 newly-recruited deputy range forest officers in the special tiger protection force deployed at Bandipur are now sharpening their skills in Kaziranga for eight days, starting Monday.

B J Hosmat, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Kaziranga told TNIE: “I have brought the team on the directions of serving PCCF. This sort of workshop, training and exchange problem will only help improve wildlife conservation. Kaziranga is the ideal location to learn because of the difficult terrain and geography. The place is home to rhinos and tigers, and has a lot of man- animal conflict cases. These staffers brought here, are new recruits and were deployed just six months back after an eight-year-long training. Apart from learning, this is also a good motivational exercise.”

Adding to this PCCF, wildlife, Sanjai Mohan said those in Kaziranga are much more skilled in many things. So the workshop will work as a good information and skill exchange programme.

The Karnataka foresters said that realising that the staffers in Kaziranga have different methods of foot patrolling, tracking, trekking and methods to handle forest fire, they also have stricter methods of dealing with the man-animal conflict. He added that they could be sent now as the chances of forest fire were minimal and learning new skills would only help combat forest fire immediately once they return and take charge at their posts.

“We will be patrolling with them and staying in their anti-poaching camps. I had never stayed on a tree top camp. This will be my first time. Most of the anti-poaching camps in Bandipur are covered with moats, so there is less chances of elephant encounter. But I was told that elephants destroy the camps and come in direct contact with campers. This has made them more bold and confident. I want to learn that as it will help in dealing with conflict cases ,” said a forester.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp