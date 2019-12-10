Bypoll victory is a team effort, says BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM BS Yediyurappa managed to get assistance from key party state unit functionaries and his ministers, where ever he needed. On Monday, as celebrations were on in full steam, the CM did give them the credit when he described the bypoll victory as a “team effort”. It’s as if BSY has learnt from the lack of team spirit that led to the Congress-JDS fiasco.

Unlike in the 2018 assembly polls, or 2019 LS polls, when the BJP won a record 25 out of 28 seats in the state, this time the party central leadership was not involved in the bypolls. Crucial though it was for the BJP government’s continuity and stability.

“As a leader who knows the pulse of the people, BSY had assured the central leadership of winning a minimum nine seats. He managed to wrest 12,” a party source said.

In the fiercely fought bypolls, BSY has managed to decimate ex-PM Deve Gowda’s JDS, which failed to win even a single seat, and sweep away the Congress led by Siddaramaiah out of contention.