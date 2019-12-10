Home States Karnataka

‘Consider transgenders for MCC tenders, contracts’

Sanjeeva Vandse, a transgender activist and entrepreneur from Udupi said that the community is being denied its rights and discriminated by the well-educated society.

Published: 10th December 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: By identifying land outside the city to provide housing for the sexual minorities, the government is pushing the community further  away from the society instead of bringing them to the mainstream. If the government is providing housing for 100 families, let at least five of them be for transgenders, said Mallu Kumbara, state convenor, Karnataka Sexual minorities forum, Bengaluru. He was addressing a gathering during 7th anniversary of Navasahaja Samudaya Sanghatane at Town Hall.

Kambara further said that Mangaluru city corporation must take an initiative to bring the transgender community to the mainstream. “Forceful sex is punishable. But many in the community are sex workers and into begging. Unless they have an alternative job for their survival, they cannot quit begging or prostitution. Sex work is their personal choice. Mangaluru City Corporation must help them to be self-sufficient by considering them while giving tenders or contract works pertaining to city development works,”

Sanjeeva Vandse, a transgender activist and entrepreneur from Udupi said that the community is being denied its rights and discriminated by the well-educated society. Expressing displeasure over absence of officials especially the deputy commissioner, Vandse said that it gives a wrong impression.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp