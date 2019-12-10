‘Consider transgenders for MCC tenders, contracts’

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: By identifying land outside the city to provide housing for the sexual minorities, the government is pushing the community further away from the society instead of bringing them to the mainstream. If the government is providing housing for 100 families, let at least five of them be for transgenders, said Mallu Kumbara, state convenor, Karnataka Sexual minorities forum, Bengaluru. He was addressing a gathering during 7th anniversary of Navasahaja Samudaya Sanghatane at Town Hall.

Kambara further said that Mangaluru city corporation must take an initiative to bring the transgender community to the mainstream. “Forceful sex is punishable. But many in the community are sex workers and into begging. Unless they have an alternative job for their survival, they cannot quit begging or prostitution. Sex work is their personal choice. Mangaluru City Corporation must help them to be self-sufficient by considering them while giving tenders or contract works pertaining to city development works,”

Sanjeeva Vandse, a transgender activist and entrepreneur from Udupi said that the community is being denied its rights and discriminated by the well-educated society. Expressing displeasure over absence of officials especially the deputy commissioner, Vandse said that it gives a wrong impression.