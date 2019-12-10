Soon, social security for unorganised labourers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Labour Suresh Kumar held a meeting with the heads of the department and labour union representatives to chalk out a comprehensive social security programme for unorganised labour sector. The members of auto drivers association urged the minister to include auto drivers under state labourers’ insurance board. Responding to them, the minister promised to look into the issue and bring out auto driver friendly programmes.

The minister said, “For the welfare of tailors, daily wage workers, maids and other unorganised labour sector, there are existing central and state government schemes.”He directed officials to find out loopholes in the implementation of programmes.

“The employees of unorganised sector are divided and spread across all departments mainly in BBMP, transport, agriculture and social welfare. More meetings will be held to bring out a comprehensive social security scheme for the unorganised labour,” assured the minister.

As per the norms, there is no provision to those aged above 40. In order to include them, these norms have to be corrected. He sought details regarding delay in distribution of Ambedkar Sahaya Hastha smart card and ordered the officers to do so as soon as possible.