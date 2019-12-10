Water crisis a global problem: Scientist

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Although water crisis is a global problem, its solution is local, said renowned water scientist and winner of World Water award Dr Rajendra Singh here on Sunday.

Delivering a special lecture at National-Level Water Literacy Convention organised jointly by Sharnbasva University, Gulbarga University NSS Unit, Jalsa Samiti Gala Okkuta, WALMI and other organisations in the city, Singh said, “India is the only country in the world that has an inherent culture of respecting water and following the principle of retreat, reuse and recycle from ages.

One of the reasons for the country straying from important issues like conservation of water and water management technologies is that its people forgot the age-old principles of respecting nature and spending their time in irrelevant issues. This can be overcome by understanding the fact that water unites everybody as it is required by all.”Singh won the Magsaysay award for his efforts to change the face of drought-prone villages in Rajasthan and making them self-sufficient.