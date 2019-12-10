Home States Karnataka

Winners, supporters rejoice after Karnataka bypoll results

Supporters of parties had largely stayed away initially from RV College of Engineering, where counting was held for Yeshwanthpur constituency.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa addresses the media after BJP's fine show in the bypolls. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The three centres where counting of votes for the bypolls was held for the city’s four assembly constituencies on Monday resembled fortresses with a heavy police deployment. But supporters of winning candidates found way to celebrate.

Supporters of parties had largely stayed away initially from RV College of Engineering, where counting was held for Yeshwanthpur constituency. Supporters of BJP candidate S T Somashekhar gave him a rousing welcome by bursting crackers and showering flowers on him.

At Mount Carmel College, where counting for Shivajinagar was held, a large number of supporters of Rizwan Arshad (Congress) came in a vehicle that had a DJ set-up, and took the crowd by surprise by playing the popular hit number, ‘Mein Hoon Don’.

The situation was not different at St Joseph’s Indian Primary School on Vittal Mallya Road, where counting was held for Mahalakshmi Layout and KR Pura constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls BJP congress
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp