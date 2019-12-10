Winners, supporters rejoice after Karnataka bypoll results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The three centres where counting of votes for the bypolls was held for the city’s four assembly constituencies on Monday resembled fortresses with a heavy police deployment. But supporters of winning candidates found way to celebrate.

Supporters of parties had largely stayed away initially from RV College of Engineering, where counting was held for Yeshwanthpur constituency. Supporters of BJP candidate S T Somashekhar gave him a rousing welcome by bursting crackers and showering flowers on him.

At Mount Carmel College, where counting for Shivajinagar was held, a large number of supporters of Rizwan Arshad (Congress) came in a vehicle that had a DJ set-up, and took the crowd by surprise by playing the popular hit number, ‘Mein Hoon Don’.

The situation was not different at St Joseph’s Indian Primary School on Vittal Mallya Road, where counting was held for Mahalakshmi Layout and KR Pura constituencies.