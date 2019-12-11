Belagavi to turn into new power centre with five-six ministers

NAUS HADBIJAPU R By

BELAGAVI: For the first time in Belagavi’s history, five or six MLAs from the same district are expected to be in the state cabinet. This apart, two DCMs in the Yediyurappa government will be from Belagavi — Laxman Savadi is holding the post, and Ramesh Jarkiholi could to be elevated too. Belagavi has played a key role in state politics ever since late D Devaraj Urs was chief minister in 1972. It produced several political leaders of repute, many of whom went on to create records of sorts in state politics too.

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi is likely to play a

key role in the B S Yediyurappa government

Belagavi’s leaders have not only been instrumental in the formation of many state governments, but have also destabilised a few in the past. According to sources, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is certain to give Ramesh Jarkiholi one or two plum portfolios (Water Resources or Energy), besides the DCM post. Shrimant Patil of Kagwad and Mahesh Kumathalli of Athani will also make it to the cabinet, according to sources.

The Yediyurappa government is under pressure to induct senior MLAs, Umesh Katti of Hukkeri and Balachandra Jarkiholi of Arabhavi, too, and the party is expected to take a final call on this soon. Sources said the BJP would have to drop two or three ministers from the cabinet if it decides to accommodate some senior leaders into the cabinet. Ramesh had told TNIE that he had not demanded any particular post in the government but would go by the party decision.

Umesh Katti said he would stake claim for a position in the cabinet, and if he does get a berth, Belagavi will have at least six ministers. Belagavi has so far had the highest number of three MLAs in the cabinet headed by Gundu Rao, and later in the JH Patel government. Several supporters of the Jarkiholis and Kattis, and other BJP leaders from Belagavi are appealing to party MLAs to effectively utilise their position and power to give a new shape to Belagavi, which is already being developed as the state’s second capital.