CAB, NRC have created panic: Ex-IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: National Register of Citizens (NRC) is completely ‘inhumane’ and the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB) is unconstitutional, said former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan on Tuesday. He was in Mangaluru to address law students on the occasion of Human Rights Day at SDM Law college.

Kannan said that NRC has created panic among citizens. “Citizens spend well when they are happy and feel safe. But after the Centre proposed NRC, people are fearful and insecure. They are not ready to spend. Instead, they start saving money. They do not want to invest when their existence is questioned. NRC will definitely have an adverse effect on the Indian economy.”

Kannan said his aim after quitting the IAS service has been to create awareness. “We need to take a stand on NRC, CAB and also human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir. When any government introduces a law, people have the right to react to it. They have to be aware of the bills and put pressure on our representatives,” he said.