Gadag police ensure safe commute for women at night

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: In the wake of increasing incidents of sexual violence against women across the country, Gadag district police have started a new helpline for women in distress, besides deputing a police team at the new bus stand to help women passengers who alight at night.The police team is keeping a tight vigil from 10 pm to 6 am and helping arrange autorickshaws and other transport facilities for women. If family members are coming, the officers stand near the women passengers. They also take down mobile numbers and registration numbers of autos that carry women passengers during the night from the bus stand.

Yashodha Bhajantri, a passenger from Vivekanandanagar, said she was helped by the police to reach home safe without any additional charges. “My bus reached the bus stand at 1 am. I was travelling alone and as soon as I got down from the bus, a police officer asked me if I need help. When I said I will look for an auto, he called an autorickshaw and sent me after noting down the name of the driver and the number of the vehicle. Such steps make women feel safe,” she said.

Gadag SP Srinath Joshi told TNIE that the new helpline number was exclusively for women in distress. “Autorickshaw drivers who drop women passengers have been asked to inform the police about the time of drop. We are asking auto drivers to ensure that women passengers are reach their homes safe,” he said.