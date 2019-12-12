Open wells turn death traps for Karnataka’s leopards, 70 fall in nine years

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chasing prey or running away from people has proved disastrous for the spotted big cats. Leopards in Karnataka are facing an unconventional threat as they have been falling into open and unsecured wells. During 2008-17, 70 leopards have accidentally fallen into wells in dense populated areas (10 districts) of the state.

Presently, listed as vulnerable in the IUCN Red List, the population of leopards has been declining due to habitat loss, prey depletion, poaching, road kills and retaliatory killings. However, by surviving in a diverse habitat, they have adapted to human-dominated landscapes. However, this has led to other problems as 23 leopards have died after getting run over by vehicles from 2009 to 2014, and two in retaliatory killings from 2013 to 2014.

The leopard fall study was done by wildlife researcher and conservationist Sanjay Gubbi of Nature Conservation Foundation and his team - Aparna Kolekar, Pallabi Chakraborthi, from NCF, and Vijaya Kumara from Kuvempu University.

Speaking to TNIE, Gubbi said, “Open wells are an emerging threat for leopards and other wildlife species. These falls lead to stress injuries and death. They also pose a risk to people, if the leopard escapes from the well. Wells have to be covered and require the security of a parapet. We have submitted our recommendations to the forest department. Under the community conservation initiative, work of securing open wells can be taken up under CAMPA and EDC.”

Study Details

The area of study was 2 lakh sqkm in the state comprising a habitat ranging from forests to agro-forests, rocky outcrops, grasslands to urban areas and farm lands. During the 10-year period, the highest number of falls was recorded in Udupi district—36-46%—followed by Tumakuru at 9 or 13%, Ramanagara at 8 or 11% and Uttara Kannada at 8 or 11%.

The number of deaths has been equal in dry and wet wells. However, the number of incidents spiked in monsoon due to lower visibility. Most of these wells were open, unsecured with no stairs or platforms to help the animal escape.

Data was available on rescue methods for 31 incidents. In 26 cases, the feline was rescued using a ladder, nets or cages, while in four cases, the animal was tranquillized, and in one case, the animal was driven away using a fire torch.

Incidents of 27 other wildlife species like sloth bears, Bengal foxes, small Indian civets, elephants, gaurs, sambar blackbucks, chitals and mugger crocodiles were also recorded, where 11 animals died.