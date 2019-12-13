Home States Karnataka

Eshwar Khandre top choice for KPCC president?

 Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre has been summoned by the high command to discuss current developments in the party’s state unit.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre

Karnataka MLA Eshwar Khandre ( Photo | EPS)

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

BIDAR: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre has been summoned by the high command to discuss current developments in the party’s state unit.Sources said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara have backed Khandre for the top post, while Dinesh Gundu Rao too had insisted that Khandre not resign the post, hinting that he may be a preferred choice for the KPCC president role. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Khandre confirmed that he would be leaving to Delhi to meet the high command. “I will be in Delhi either by Friday morning or in the afternoon to meet the high command,” he said.

Khandre hail from the dominant Lingayat community, and has had no controversies throughout his political career. Khandre said he is ready to lead the party, if the mantle is handed to him. He said,”At present, all the resignations are yet to be accepted, later, a new president will be appointed. I will abide by any decision taken by the high command. I have been working for the Congress for many years in various capacities.”

Congress sources said D K Shivakumar is also in the race, and is lobbying for the post. However, talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar rubblished the claims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eshwar Khandre Karnataka Congress KPCC
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp