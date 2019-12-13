Eshwar Khandre top choice for KPCC president?

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

BIDAR: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre has been summoned by the high command to discuss current developments in the party’s state unit.Sources said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara have backed Khandre for the top post, while Dinesh Gundu Rao too had insisted that Khandre not resign the post, hinting that he may be a preferred choice for the KPCC president role.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Khandre confirmed that he would be leaving to Delhi to meet the high command. “I will be in Delhi either by Friday morning or in the afternoon to meet the high command,” he said.

Khandre hail from the dominant Lingayat community, and has had no controversies throughout his political career. Khandre said he is ready to lead the party, if the mantle is handed to him. He said,”At present, all the resignations are yet to be accepted, later, a new president will be appointed. I will abide by any decision taken by the high command. I have been working for the Congress for many years in various capacities.”

Congress sources said D K Shivakumar is also in the race, and is lobbying for the post. However, talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar rubblished the claims.