Shah busy, Dhanurmasa looms: Bigger cabinet post Sankranti

BENGALURU: It seems as if Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in no hurry to expand his cabinet, so the newly-elected MLAs may have to wait a few more days before getting to be part of the BJP government. Yediyurappa made it clear that expansion won’t be happening anytime soon, as he will be visiting New Delhi only after seven to eight days. The 15 newly-elected MLAs, including 12 BJP MLAs, are likely to take oath on Friday at the Speaker’s office at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, who was in Tumakuru on Thursday morning, told reporters that BJP national president Amit Shah is busy with the Jharkhand elections. “We could not discuss cabinet expansion with him. Only after a week’s time, I will visit New Delhi and discuss cabinet expansion then,’’ he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashok also said that one has to take oath as MLA before taking oath as minister. It will take some time, he admitted. However, according to party sources, if the process is not completed before December 16, it may only be taken up after Sankranti, on January 14, as Dhanurmasa (the period between Dec 16 and Jan 14) is believed to be an inauspicious time. “With this, the party leadership will also get time to holds talks with MLAs aspiring to be ministers,” sources said.

The newly-elected MLAs are hoping to be made ministers soon. “We are aware of the inauspicious period, but we were told they will make a provision to let us take oath before Dhanurmasa,’’ said KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.

However, Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah said they are taking oath on Friday at 11.45 am at the Speaker’s office. “I dont know about the dates when we are going to take oath. It’s fine if it’s delayed so we can take oath during an auspicious time,’’ he said.The BJP had won 12 out of 15 seats in the recently-concluded bypolls, and the CM had immediately announced that cabinet expansion would happen soon. The CM has also reiterated that those MLAs who had helped the BJP government come to power in the state will be inducted into the ministry.