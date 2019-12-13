Home States Karnataka

Shah busy, Dhanurmasa looms: Bigger cabinet post Sankranti

The CM confirmed that cabinet expansion will have to wait as BJP national president is caught up with Jharkhand polls; He will meet high command after 7-8 days

Published: 13th December 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected MLAs S T Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar at Vidhana Soudha ahead of the cabinet meeting on Thursday, in Bengaluru I NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It seems as if Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is in no hurry to expand his cabinet, so the newly-elected MLAs may have to wait a few more days before getting to be part of the BJP government. Yediyurappa made it clear that expansion won’t be happening anytime soon, as he will be visiting New Delhi only after seven to eight days. The 15 newly-elected MLAs, including 12 BJP MLAs, are likely to take oath on Friday at the Speaker’s office at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, who was in Tumakuru on Thursday morning, told reporters that BJP national president Amit Shah is busy with the Jharkhand elections. “We could not discuss cabinet expansion with him. Only after a week’s time, I will visit New Delhi and discuss cabinet expansion then,’’ he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashok also said that one has to take oath as MLA before taking oath as minister. It will take some time, he admitted. However, according to party sources, if the process is not completed before December 16, it may only be taken up after Sankranti, on January 14, as Dhanurmasa (the period between Dec 16 and Jan 14) is believed to be an inauspicious time.  “With this, the party leadership will also get time to holds talks with MLAs aspiring to be ministers,” sources said.

The newly-elected MLAs are hoping to be made ministers soon. “We are aware of the inauspicious period, but we were told they will make a provision to let us take oath before Dhanurmasa,’’ said KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. 

However, Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah said they are taking oath on Friday at 11.45 am at the Speaker’s office. “I dont know about the dates when we are going to take oath. It’s fine if it’s delayed so we can take oath during an auspicious time,’’ he said.The BJP had won 12 out of 15 seats in the recently-concluded bypolls, and the CM had immediately announced that cabinet expansion would happen soon. The CM has also reiterated that those MLAs who had helped the BJP government come to power in the state will be inducted into the ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet BJP
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp