Talks on to change Congress leadership, analyse bypoll fiasco

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as several Congress leaders are vying for top posts in the state unit, status-quo is likely to continue for some more time, and new appointments will be made only after consultation with senior state leaders.A senior Congress leader and former union minister told The New Indian Express that the central leadership has started the process of consultations with senior leaders for appointments to key posts. “There will be a change in the leadership in the state unit, but that will be done after holding talks with senior leaders,” said the former minister.

After the party’s humiliating defeat in the recent bypolls, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, who is also the Leader of Opposition, have submitted their resignations to the party high command. Names of several senior leaders, including Mallikarjuna Khrage, KH Muniyappa, DK Shivakumar and MB Patil are doing the rounds for the KPCC post. Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshswara and former minister HK Patil’s names are being considered for the Leader of Opposition post, that is if the party decides to accept

Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

“The KPCC chief’s resignation will be accepted and a new president will be appointed. The party may decide to allow Siddaramaiah to continue as CLP chief or Leader of Opposition in the assembly,” sources said. On Thursday, former minister R V Deshpande and several Congress leaders urged Siddaramaiah to reconsider his decision to resign. Meanwhile, some senior leaders, including former Union minister KH Muniyappa, are said to have urged the high command to accept the resignations of the two senior netas.

“They are planning to meet central leaders again and urge them to accept the resignations,” sources said. Muniyappa and several senior leaders were critical of Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao’s style of functioning, as they had reportedly not taken other senior leaders into confidence during the bypolls.

Meanwhile, the central leadership is also said to have sought a report from observers on the party’s poor performance in the bypolls.