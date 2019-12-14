Citizenship Bill: Widespread protests in Karnataka against Act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people brought together under various organisations expressed their disagreement to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by protesting against it across the state on Friday.



Muslim Muttahida Mahaz spearheaded a protest in Shivamogga against the Act. The protesters alleged that the Act was a weapon to exploit the minority Muslim community. They submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to reconsider it, through the deputy commissioner’s office.



Hundreds of members of the community staged a sit-in at the DC’s office and accused the Centre of going against the Constitution. The protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Act is against values enshrined in the Constitution. It goes against secular values of the country and violates Article 14 of the Constitution that provides for equality before the law or equal protection of the laws within the territory of India,” MMM district president Parvez Ahmad told TNIE.

The protesters complained that the Act also violates international treaties.



Kalaburagi

Protesting against the prohibitory orders passed by the district administration, activists staged a dharna in front of the police commissioner’s office here. The order was imposed as organisations staged processions, protesting against the recently passed CAB. Police Commissioner M N Nagaraj held a meeting with the leaders and allowed them to hold demonstrations in the Muslim Chowk.

Udupi

Several protests against CAB were witnessed at mosques across the district on Friday. Soon after the Friday prayer, Muslims held a protest and opposed the Centre’s decision. In a protest held by the Zilla Muslim Okkuta at the Jamia Masjid here, Maulana Rashid Ahmad Nadvi of Jamia Masjid said that both Hindus and Muslims were unhappy with the Bill. ‘‘We will fight against this in the Supreme Court. We will keep up our fight until justice is done,’’ he said.

Madikeri

Kodagu Muslim Jamaat Union has demanded for the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Leaders of the body opposed the Act for excluding the Muslim community. They submitted a memorandum to Additional DC Sneha. They staged a protest in front of the DC’s office on Friday.

Bidar

Members of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and several other organisations took out a protest rally on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from Jama Majjid in the town. They marched towards Chowbar, Gawan Chowk, Shaha Gunj, Ambedkar circle and culminated at the DC’s office where they submitted a memorandum to the President.

Chinthamani

Thousands of Muslims in Chinthamani town took out a procession after Friday prayers against CAB. They raised slogans demanding that the Centre withdraw it. The procession commenced from Chinthamani Doddapet Masjid and culminated at the tahsildar’s office.

Will move SC: Forum

Bengaluru: Lok Tantrik Yuva Janata Dal said it will move the Supreme Court against the ‘absurd’ Citizenship Amendment Act. Dal president Saleem Madavoor accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of tarnishing Indian culture which has been a “symbol of coexistence and acceptance” throughout its history. “Shah ignored the Tamils who came to India to escape genocide in Sri Lanka... Christians who have migrated from Bhutan because of religious oppression have been discriminated against. Uighur Muslims and Hindus of China are also out of the reach of the Act”, he said.