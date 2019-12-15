Home States Karnataka

Fishermen’s body meets BSY, demands representation in ST category

A group of fishermen from across the country have demanded ST status for all fishermen in the country.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A group of fishermen from across the country have demanded ST status for all fishermen in the country. They submitted a representation to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday in the city, at the countrywide ‘self-respect’ convention by the National Association of Fishermen. The proposal is before the registrar general of the Centre.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Poornananda MP, national executive member, said,” Fishermen are often excluded from society because of their smell. Anthropological studies have hinted at them having the criteria of a scheduled tribe. Hence, the government should consider this and a study done by University of Hampi, and deem them as an ST community.”

“Altogether 90% of fishing rights in lakes, dams and streams is only given to fishermen’s cooperative societies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. A similar policy was brought in Karnataka by former minister Pramod Madhwaraj. However, vested interests have brought a stay to the policy through court. Hence, an eminent lawyer must be appointed to represent the fishermen’s interest,” they demanded. 

They demanded a uniform policy allowing 90% of these rights to fishermen’s cooperative societies.
They demanded that Sri Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Gurupeeth and Gaddhige be developed on the lines of Kudala Sangama. They sought Rs 100 crore for the development of Sri Nijasarana Ambigara Chowdaiah corporation. 

Ministerial berths for community leaders
The association wrote to the CM, demanding ministerial berths for BJP MLA Lalaji R Mendon and MLC N Ravi Kumar, who are from the fishing community. Besides, appropriate posts should be given to other leaders of the community in the ruling party. Poornandanda said that fishermen across the country supported the BJP, who had assured them of ST status.

