From Dharwad to Delhi: A little pedha goes a long way

The humble Dharwad Pedha, a regional favourite, has now reached the Parliament, all thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi gifts Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a box of Dharwad Pedha in New Delhi

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The humble Dharwad Pedha, a regional favourite, has now reached the Parliament, all thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The PM last month, while addressing an event in Delhi, mentioned how Union minister from Dharwad, Pralhad Joshi, has always gifted the famous pedha, but hasn’t been distributing the sweet for some time. 

Though the PM said this in jest, Joshi didn’t waste a minute in ordering 100 kg of pedha. While 65 kg of pedha was gifted to the PM, ministers, MPs and officials, another 25 kg is being sent to New Delhi.

“During the recent function in New Dehli, we gave the PM a standing ovation for accomplishing many goals. But the PM said BJP leaders from Karnataka deserve an ovation for their good work, and he requested me to bring Dharwad pedha,” said Joshi.

“This is not the first time that I am handing out pedha in Parliament, but for the last six months, I had not brought it,” he recalled. 

Members of the family who own Thakur Pedha in Dharwad have expressed their delight over PM Modi talking about the sweet.

“It’s a proud feeling and we thank Pralhad Joshi for introducing the culture of Dharwad in New Delhi. Our great grandfather started the pedha business in Dharwad in the early 19th Century. We are proud that the sweet is being served to top politicians,” a member of the family said.

