More, or no DyCMs for Karnataka?

BENGALURU: With three DyCMs in BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet, and a demand for two more, there is buzz of the possibility of doing away with the post altogether.“DyCM is just a fancy designation - the DyCM’s primary duty is like that of any other minister. When the post was given to Ashwath Narayana, Govind Karjol and Lakshman Savadi, it was just to woo particular communities.

The proposal to make Ramesh Jarkiholi DyCM is to reward him for his work in bringing down the Congress-JDS coalition government,’’ sources said.BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said no discussion has taken place regarding DyCMs.