Children of Mangaluru school run by RSS man enact Babri Masjid demolition act 

MANGALURU: In what appears to be an endorsement of iconoclasm, the children of a private school run by RSS think tank, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, were made to enact demolition of Babri Masjid, an episode occurred on December 6, 1992.

At the annual gala (Kreedotsava) of Sri Rama Vidhya Kendra, the children were made to perform chain of events leading to the Supreme Court verdict allowing the Hindus to construct the Ram (Hindu god) temple at controversial Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi was present during the performance as a guest. The event was held in the night hours of Sunday.

In the two videos that have gone viral, it is amply clear, the children (performers) in a mob-like behaviour rushing towards a flex printed with Babri Masjid and demolish it.

Besides, there was running commentary explaining the event, many chanting Jai Sri Rama and waving saffron flags.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda too was present during the event. The occurrence of performance was also confirmed to TNIE by the chairman of the school and RSS Dakshina Madhya Kshetriya Kayravaha member, Prabhakar Bhat.

Post demolition act, the children were seen gathering to do a formation of Ram Mandir, finally culminating at the construction of temple. However, Prabhakar Bhat sees nothing wrong in the performance of the children.

Bhat said “demolition of building, I refer to the structure as building and not mosque, was a historic event for the Hindu community.

In the annual Kreedotsava we displayed all the historic events like Mangalayana, Chandrayana earlier and this time after apex court allowed construction of shrine, we decided to put an act on the same.”

He further said the children should know the history of Hindus and this performance will make them more nationalistic in nature.

“The mosque was built on the temple devouring the sentiments of Hindus and we corrected the history finally. This needs to be told to our children. Hindus are not eunuchs to sit silent and face insults from others,” he stressed.

He also said the act was not against Muslims as RSS has nothing against Islam. They can live here worship their god but should not hurt sentiments of Hindus.