Home States Karnataka

Hampi Utsav gets bigger and better

The Ballari district administration is all set to make the upcoming Hampi Utsav a grand success.

Published: 16th December 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hampi world heritage area in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari district administration is all set to make the upcoming Hampi Utsav a grand success. If the organisers are to be believed, the event is going to be ‘bigger and better’ this time and the newly elected MLA of Vijayanagara, Anand Singh, is keen on leading the two day event.

The administration has said that the Utsav, which will be held on January 10 and 11, will be guided by the present district in-charge Minister Laxman Savadi. A meeting in this regard has been called on December 17.“We have submitted a proposal of `9 crore to Tourism and Kannada and Culture Departments. We are hoping for a positive response. In the last edition of the Hampi Utsav (March, 2018 ) six lakh people had attended the event. This time we are expecting more numbers of visitors,” said an official from the district administration.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said that around 800 applications have come from artists and stalls. There are also requests from artists outside Karnataka. The Utsav will also give space for local artists to showcase their talents in the two days event. “The tender process has been completed and soon the stage construction will begin,” he said.

While Gayatri Peetha will be the main stage for the Utsav, there will also be stage named in memory of former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister M P Prakash who began Hampi Utsav in the early 1980s.
“The administration is working hard to make the event a grand success. Around 30 different communities have been formed for the smooth conduct of the Utsav. Security will be tightened and CCTV cameras will be used for keeping an eye on miscreants,” added another official. Meanwhile, rumours are thick that MLA Anand Singh will soon be made in-charge of Ballari district. With this, the locals hope that Singh will take the lead to make the event memorable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hampi Utsav
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp