Brain-dead farmer saves lives of four through organ donation

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 27-year-old farmer who was declared brain dead after an accident recently, has now become a saviour for four patients through organ donation.

The farmer, Chandrashekhar hailing from Nivedithanagar, Mysuru, had met with an accident near Ganangur village in Srirangapatna on December 14. He was later admitted to the Apollo BGS Hospitals in the city in a critical condition. However, despite best efforts by the doctors, he remained critical and was declared brain dead, following which the doctors proposed organ donation to Chandrashekhar’s wife who agreed to it.

In the organ donation, Chandrashekhar’s heart, liver and two kidneys were donated to ailing patients, including two in Bengaluru. The organs were transported to Bengaluru through zero traffic via a green corridor from the Apollo Hospital to Bengaluru. This year itself over 15 similar organ donation initiatives were taken up at the Apollo BGS Hospitals in the city.