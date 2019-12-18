Home States Karnataka

DKS’ mother moves HC, claims I-T, ED harassing her

Since no FIR or chargesheet has been filed against her, Gowramma stated in the petition that the ED has no jurisdiction.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gowramma, mother of former minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) invoked against her, as well as the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), New Delhi wing.

Since no FIR or chargesheet has been filed against her, Gowramma stated in the petition that the ED has no jurisdiction. She claimed that attempts have been made by the ED to create a false case against her and
her family.  

Hearing the petition, Justice G Narendar asked the counsel of the ED to get instructions by Wednesday on whether it can record her statement at her home, as she is 85 years of age, and cannot travel to New Delhi for the investigation.  

Seeking to quash the summons dated October 9, 2019, issued by the ED, Gowramma claimed that its actions are illegal, as it had not mentioned the period of which some details were sought. Moreover, the ED cannot seek information on the alleged offence committed prior to when the PML Act, 2002, came into force, she claimed.

Referring to the summons issued to her for her personal appearance on October 10, 2019, subsequent to the proceedings initiated by the I-T Department at the home of her son Shivakumar on August 2, 2017, in New Delhi, Gowramma contended that no money laundering charges can be linked to her.

The ED sought details such as movable and immovable assets inherited by Gowramma, along with necessary documents, details of movable and immovable assets purchased or sold by her, copies of bank statements and I-T returns filed till date, details of firms, companies in which she is a  shareholder/director/partner/beneficiary, and whether she entered into any agreements regarding sale, purchase or transfer of rights of any property.  

It is very clear that the ED’s action is politically biased. For extraneous reasons, the ED and I-T are trying to harass her, she said, pointing that she suffers from memory loss and other age-related problems. She has also claimed that her late husband DK Kempegowda used to manage their affairs. Hence, it is impossible for her to answer queries regarding certain transactions.

