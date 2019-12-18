Indira Canteens likely to be rechristened into Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera, Cong fumes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the state government decides to go ahead with a proposal, Indira Canteens across Karnataka could be renamed Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera. Revenue Minister R Ashok revealed this on Tuesday. Congress leaders, however, are unhappy with the proposal.

The Siddaramaiah government has introduced Indira Canteens in Bengaluru in August 2017. Initially, the canteens were just in Bengaluru, but were later introduced to other parts of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok said there is a proposal to change the name of the canteen. “Former minister Raju Gowda has submitted a memorandum to rename Indira Canteens. The same will be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. This proposal is only for canteens outside Bengaluru,’’ he said.

Soon after Yediyurappa had taken oath as CM, there was proposal to change the name of the canteen to Annapoorna, but the Congress had opposed it.

A senior BJP leader said it is unfortunate that most schemes or projects by the Congress are named after members of the Gandhi family. “The name should be changed. We had proposed Annapoorna, which would have been apt,’’ he said.

Former CM Siddaramaiah condemned the proposal, saying, “It’s petty politics. Former PM Indira Gandhi was not just a Congress leader, but a leader for the entire nation. We are not against Valmiki, he was a great man. But the BJP should not use his name for its cheap politics.”