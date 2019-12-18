Home States Karnataka

Indira Canteens likely to be rechristened into Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera, Cong fumes

The Siddaramaiah government has introduced Indira Canteens in Bengaluru in August 2017.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the state government decides to go ahead with a proposal, Indira Canteens across Karnataka could be renamed Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera. Revenue Minister R Ashok revealed this on Tuesday. Congress leaders, however, are unhappy with the proposal.

The Siddaramaiah government has introduced Indira Canteens in Bengaluru in August 2017. Initially, the canteens were just in Bengaluru, but were later introduced to other parts of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok said there is a proposal to change the name of the canteen. “Former minister Raju Gowda has submitted a memorandum to rename Indira Canteens. The same will be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. This proposal is only for canteens outside Bengaluru,’’ he said.

Soon after Yediyurappa had taken oath as CM, there was proposal to change the name of the canteen to Annapoorna, but the Congress had opposed it.

A senior BJP leader said it is unfortunate that most schemes or projects by the Congress are named after members of the Gandhi family. “The name should be changed. We had proposed Annapoorna, which would have been apt,’’ he said.

Former CM Siddaramaiah condemned the proposal, saying, “It’s petty politics. Former PM Indira Gandhi was not just a Congress leader, but a leader for the entire nation. We are not against Valmiki, he was a great man. But the BJP should not use his name for its cheap politics.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira Canteens Karnataka government BJP congress
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp