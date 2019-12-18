Home States Karnataka

NRC, Citizenship Act are 'mischief' of Congress, BJP: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy recalled the struggle of the freedom fighters to protect the interests of citizens and claimed that they are in danger now.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged on Wednesday the BJP government at the Centre was targeting a community for vote bank politics through the NRC and CAA and destroying the "legacy of secularism" in the country.

He also blamed the Congress for being part of "the mischief". "They are targeting one community to mobilise the other community. This is the mischief," the JD(S) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, told reporters here.

Kumaraswamy recalled the struggle of the freedom fighters to protect the interests of citizens and claimed that they are in danger now. "We have instances of how our leaders struggled at the time of independence to protect the interest of every citizen and framed the constitution accordingly but these people (Congress and the BJP) are destroying everything because of their selfishness," Kumaraswamy said.

He said the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) were the "mischief" of the Congress and the BJP. "Congress and the BJP are playing mischief here to get vote share. These two parties want to increase their vote share by showing that they are the saviours of this community and that community," Kumaraswamy said.

He reminded that the States have different challenges to grapple with and their problems cannot be compared with each other as they are unique.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act NRC CAA unrest HD Kumaraswamy JDS
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp