‘NRC’ for crocs? Natural Reserve for Crocodiles soon in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon have ‘NRC’ for marsh crocodiles. In other words, the state will soon be home to India’s first Natural Reserve for Crocodiles, at the confluence of Bhima and Krishna rivers on the borders of Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

The state which is known to have species-specific special conservation tags like the Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary in Ballari district and Ranebennur Black Buck Sanctuary in Haveri district will have another feather in its cap now.

For the first time, officials from the Karnataka Forest Department and district administrations of Kalaburgi and Yadgir are working towards protecting a patch outside the forest area, where a large congregation of marsh crocodiles has been documented.

The conservationists have also shown keen interest in the proposal.

At any given point of time at Shahapura Taluk Sangama (confluence of two rivers), at least 30 crocodiles can be seen basking in the sun. During monsoon, their number swells.

Forest officials of Yadgir division recently counted 500 marsh crocodiles in the region. Currently, officials have been assigned the task of assessing the crocodile population and their behaviour.

Signboards cautioning citizens against going close to water bodies are being erected. Awareness of the species is also being done.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan told TNIE that series of discussions were being held in sorting out issues before going ahead with the declaration of the reserve.

“The declaration of a protected area outside a protected forest patch needs approvals from the State Wildlife Board and the state government. The revenue department officials and locals will also need to be involved as the proposed site falls under their jurisdiction,” he said.

The officer added that the decision will help locals by increasing employment through tourism and thereby improve economy. This is one of the steps being taken towards protection of the eastern plains, where little attention has been paid over the years.

Te reserve aims to ease conflict with crocodiles. This year there were three human deaths by crocodiles. During recent flooding, a large number of crocodiles from rivers had reached up to towns and into people’s houses.

There are also instances where people demand they be killed fearing threat.

The declaration will only help protect the species, which is listed under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and red category of International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Kurma Rao M, Yadgir DC, said: “We are working on the idea of a crocodile reserve. The statistics about the area and numbers of crocodiles have been submitted to the government.”

