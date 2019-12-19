Home States Karnataka

I can’t stop MLAs from leaving party: HD Kumaraswamy

About the BJP win in KR Pete, he said. “Yes, BJP has won. But remember, the Congress too had won this seat in the past.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS, which lost three MLAs to the BJP,  has been fighting to retain control over its 34 remaining legislators. The party has maintained until now that there won’t be any more defections. But not anymore. Now, former CM HD Kumaraswamy says he can’t stop MLAs from leaving the party. 

“If anyone dissents, I will tell them to become CM, I will work under them, I have no interest in positions of power,” he said on Wednesday. Asked if anymore would leave the party, Kumaraswamy said,  “I cannot respond to hypothetical questions.” 

About the BJP win in KR Pete, he said. “Yes, BJP has won. But remember, the Congress too had won this seat in the past. The Lotus may bloom but it will also wither.” The wheel has to come a full circle, he said.
PM Narendra Modi has not won more seats than the Congress won under Rajiv Gandhi, but look what happened, Kumaraswamy said. On the question of government stability, he said his party will not purchase MLAs. “We are not interested in destabilizing the BJP.”

