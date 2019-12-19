Software exports from Mysuru touch Rs 4,200 crore

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Software exports from Mysuru has touched Rs 4,200 crore in the 2018-19 financial year, Shailendra Kumar Tyagi, Bengaluru Jurisdictional Director, Software Technology Parks of India, has said.

He speaking at the CII annual IT/ITES conference on Cyber Security and IoT - Destination Mysuru here on Wednesday.

He said that the STPI unit from Mysuru itself has generated Rs 1,752 crore in the same period which is the second-highest figure among cities in Karnataka after Bengaluru. He also added that over 20,000 professionals are working with IT/ITeS companies in Mysuru. Shailendra also said that out of the Rs 4.16 lakh crore export from STPI units across the country, a lion’s share of it, 41.3 per cent, comes from Karnataka and generated 16.1 lakh employment opportunities.

The event was also attended by Dr Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, who spoke about the focus of STPI in Tier II and III cities like Mysuru. He said that they are planning to incentivise over 2,000 startups from such cities through a next-generation incubation scheme which will be launched soon. He also spoke about the shift of IT industry in the country from merely coding to R&D, which occupies 25% of the current export value.