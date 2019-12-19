Two killed in firing as Citizenship Act protests turn violent in Mangaluru; internet services banned for 48 hours

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Internet services in Mangalore and the Dakshina Kannada district has been banned for 48 hours after a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent and two persons were reportedly killed in police firing.

Police admitted that they had fired in the air to disperse the mob after clashes that erupted during the CAA protest. But they did not confirm that the duo died due to bullet injuries.

According to a senior officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, the firing happened in Bunder after the police opened fire when the mob tried to torch a police station.

Sources confirmed that Jaleel from Kandak and Latheef from Kudroli died after suffering bullet injuries in police action against the protestors in Bunder. Meanwhile, a few videos of the dead men have gone viral.

Jaleel (42), a resident of Kandak was a fish vendor in Bunder. He is survived by wife and two children. According to his family members Jaleel had just brought his kids from school when he stepped out from home after hearing commotion outside at around 4.30 pm. He was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Latheef (25), a resident of Kudroli, is a mechanic by profession and was on his way back home after offering prayer in mosque when he was hit by police bullet, said family sources.

Mangaluru police commissioner Harsha justified the police action against the agitators saying his men were left with no option after agitators barged into the Mangaluru North police station and attacked the cops with clubs and stones. He claimed that at least 15 cops were injured in the incident with eight of them suffering serious injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri's hand was badly injured while DCP (Crime) Laxmi Ganesh suffered a fracture in the leg.

A BJP worker has lodged a police complaint with Pandeshwar police against Congress leader UT Khader accusing him of instigating violence causing the two deaths. Khader had allegedly said that Dakshina Kannada will be on fire if CAA and NRC are implemented.