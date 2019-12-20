CAA protests: Freedom under attack, says Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition party leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramiah, on Thursday slammed the police for their action against protesters. Siddaramaiah said police must act “sensibly and responsibly”.

He made his stand through a series of tweets. ‘’Though police force are acting on the behest of ruling dispensation, I strongly urge them to be Indians and humans first. Act sensibly and act responsibly!!”

“Be it Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh, Nehru or Sardar Patel, all freedom fighters, and many others, fought for Independence, inspite of British regressive police actions. More the policing, Stronger the Protest. History is a great teacher,’’ he posted.

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

Siddaramiah warned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that he was being used as a pawn to fulfil the agenda of the RSS. “You are falling into their trap. They are coming for you. Be aware, Be watchful!! Strengthen the forces that fight against fascism!!’’ he added in his twitter post.

The official handle of the Karnataka Congress said that Section 144 was imposed by the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, only till Saturday. “What nuisance is this government machinery is blatantly misused, Police should act with common sense,’’ it stated.

Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also condemned the BJP government’s action in Karnataka. “Imposition of Section 144 was unnecessary. We are witnessing the subjugation of people’s rights by the fascist regime of Modi and Shah. This CAA is not acceptable to the people of India,’’ he said. He warned Shah that he was taking India on to a path which will undo what has been built over decades. “Our country is being torn asunder with crores of people being treated as anti-nationals. Please take back your CAA,’’ he added.

Former DyCM G Parameshwara urged the Bengaluru police commissioner to respect protesters who have assembled to express their dissent peacefully. “Remember, you are responsible for the protection of protesters too. Let us maintain peace & integrity. Don’t silence Bengaluru’s voice!’’ he said.

Newly-elected MLA from Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad, who was detained at Town Hall, said the power of the people is stronger than that of the people in power. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said it is known that the BJP does not respect the Constitution. “It should have allowed public to protest peacefully. Democracy is based on people’s vote. Both the central and state governments have failed to maintain law and order. The present situation looks like an emergency,’’ he said.