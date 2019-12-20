Home States Karnataka

CAA protests: Karnataka stands up against the contentious Bill

2 killed in M’luru firing, 2 others critical; Over 20,000 turn out in protest in Kalaburagi; Tension in Mysuru locality

Published: 20th December 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Historian Ramachandra Guha being detained by police at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MANGALURU: Two persons were killed after police opened fire in Mangaluru on Thursday even as those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) intensified their agitation. Defying prohibitory orders, thousands of people took to the streets in Bengaluru and other districts.

In Bengaluru, police detained several people including historian Ramachandra Guha for defying prohibitory orders and joining protesters at Town Hall. Guha termed the police action as “absolutely undemocratic” and hit out at the BJP Central leadership, terming them as “paranoid and scared of protests.”

ALSO READ | CAA stir: Protecting interests of Muslim community is our responsibility, says BS Yediyurappa

Noted theatre personality Prasanna and other activists were detained while protesting at Gajendragad in Gadag district. “We oppose imposition of Section 144 to curtail freedom of people to express their dissent against the divisive CAA and upcoming NRC,” stated a press release from Gram Seva Sangh.

The protests remained largely peaceful across the state, except in Mangaluru where the police opened fire, leaving Jaleel Bengre (42) and Naushin Kudroli (25) dead, after the protests took a violent turn. Mobile internet services were also suspended for 48 hours since Thursday night.

At least 30 persons including 15 policemen were injured, some seriously. As the situation remained tense, curfew was imposed in five police station limits till midnight on Friday. The district administration directed th schools and colleges in Mangaluru city, to remain shut.

Chief Minister B S Yediyruappa, who is closely monitoring the situation along with senior police officers in Bengaluru, appealed for calm and directed the police to exercise restraint while dealing with protesters. He also held a meeting with minority community leaders.

