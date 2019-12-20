Home States Karnataka

Mahadayi agitators say protests will intensify, appeal to President

The agitation in these parts has been going on for the last three-and-a-half years, with the momentum picking up.

Published: 20th December 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In the wake of the Union Ministry of  Environment and Forests (MoEF) keeping in abeyance with the environmental clearance given for the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, Mahadayi agitators from Navalgund and Nargund taluks are feeling betrayed yet again by the Centre. The issue is once again likely to turn into a point of contention between farmers of Malaprabha basin and the BJP government.

The BJP government is under fire from the Opposition as well as pro-farmers and pro-Kannada organisations due to the MoEF taking a U-turn in the matter. Withholding the clearance right after the by-poll results has proved what the Goa government and Opposition claimed would happen.

This is the second time the BJP-lead NDA government has betrayed the state, said Karnataka Raita Sena president Veeresh Sobaradmath. He questioned, “How has the mighty central government bent before a smaller state like Goa, overlooking the interests of a relatively large state like Karnataka?”

In 2002, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had kept the in-principle approval given for the project in abeyance. Later, the matter went to the Supreme Court and a tribunal was constituted to resolve the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute. The tribunal in its final award, on August 14, 2018, had apportioned around 12 tmc-ft of water to Karnataka, with double the amount going to Goa. However, the Centre has not yet issued a notification regarding this.

The agitators, who were protesting over the delay in issuing the gazette notification by the Centre, see the withdrawal of the forest clearance on November 17 as a rude shock. Lokanath Hebasur, who heads the agitation in Navalgund, blamed the BJP government, claiming that the party was playing politics in this sensitive issue and repeatedly fooling the people from the Mahadayi basin.

Sobaradmath, who has threatened to appeal before the Karnataka High Court against the secretary of Governor Vajubahai Vala for not responding to the memorandum submitted by the Raita Sena, said they have lost faith in the elected government, and have thus decided to appeal before President Ram Nath Kovind.

The agitation in these parts has been going on for the last three-and-a-half years, with the momentum picking up. Hebasur said they wanted to intensify the protest on Thursday itself, but as prohibitory orders were clamped in the district, they decided to wait.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahadayi
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp