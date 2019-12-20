Udupi's Pejavar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha hospitalised

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi has been admitted to hospital in Manipal on Friday morning. The 89-year-old pontiff was doing well till Thursday night till at around 10 pm when he suffered pain in his heart, sources said.

Initially he was taken to Adarsha hospital in Udupi and for further treatment he got admitted in Kasturba hospital in Manipal,‌ sources said. He is in the Intensive Care Unit and has been kept under observation for the next 24 hours.

Sources quoting the doctors informed TNIE that his condition is stable and it was due to his age related issues, he had to be kept under observation. There is nothing to worry about his health, sources said.